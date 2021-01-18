Maharashtra: Man collapses while playing cricket, dies

A 25-year-old man suddenlycollapsed while playing cricket on a ground here inMaharashtra on Monday and was declared dead at a hospital,police said.

The incident occurred when the deceased Raman Gaikwad,a final year student of BCA, was playing cricket with hisfriends in Ajni area, an official said.

Gaikwad's friends first took him to his home, fromwhere he was rushed to a private hospital in Ramdaspeth area,where doctors declared him dead.

Cardiac arrest is suspected to have caused Gaikwad'sdeath, an official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, headded.

