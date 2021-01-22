Madhya Pradesh Assembly budget session between Feb 22-Mar 26

The budget session of the MadhyaPradesh Assembly will be held between February 22 to March 26,and 23 sittings will take place during this 33-day period, anofficial said on Friday.

The session will commence with the customary addressof the state governor, who will present the state's budget forthe year 2021-22.

This will be the eighth session of the 15th MPAssembly, he added.

