UP will provide free coaching to students from Basant Panchmi: CM

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced the launch of an ambitious, state-wide, free coaching facility programme from next month to help students prepare for various competitive examinations.

Named 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility will start from upcoming Basant Panchmi, the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati, said Adityanath during his address on the state's establishment day.

''From the day of Basant Panchami, 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility for students of the state appearing in various competitive examinations will commence," said the chief minister.

"In the first phase, it will be in 18 divisional headquarters of the state, where coaching will be imparted physically and virtually. Officials will also devote their time and experts will also be posted there,'' he said.

The chief minister said the educational infrastructure of various universities and colleges would be used for providing the free coaching to students in the state for which a panel too would be formed.

"The classes will be held physically as well as virtually and guidance will be given for various examinations be it the NEET, IITJEE, NDA, CDS or UPSC examinations. The coaching centres will give a new platform to youths and motivate them to take a new flight and scale new heights,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister announced the provision for the free coaching while recalling his promise last year that no student of Uttar Pradesh will have to leave the state for caching in other states.

The chief minister had made the promise while grappling with the challenge of bringing back to UP over 30,000 students from Kota in Rajasthan where they had been undergoing coaching for various competitive examinations amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking on the law and order situation in the state, Adityanath said, ''We are not only tightening the noose around criminals and mafia elements but also against professional and dynastic (khaandaani) criminals." "As a result, UP has moved ahead on the immense scope of investment. We have made government jobs available for four lakh youths," he added.

The chief minister lamented that despite UP playing a leading role in the country, it did not celebrate its foundation day earlier because the people at the helm of affairs of the state earlier never even thought of it.

''When the desire of advancing the culture and tradition of society goes missing among its responsible citizens, society remains in a state of illusion. This illusion for 70 years led to the disorientation of Uttar Pradesh," the chief minister said.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, ''During the regime of earlier governments, there were no jobs or industries. But, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Ganga of development is flowing in UP." He also said, "UP Divas was celebrated for a long time in Maharashtra, but in UP itself, it was started by Yogi Adityanath on the inspiration of former Governor Ram Naik.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

