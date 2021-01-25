Left Menu
HP ADGP CID awarded President's Police medal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:24 IST
Himachal Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (CID) Venugopal N has been awarded the President's Police Medal for distinguished service on the occasion of Republic day, an official spokesperson said here on Monday. Besides the ADGP, other police officers who have been conferred the President Medal are Superintendent of Police (SV&ACB) Omapati Jamwal, PHQ SP Bhagat Singh Thakur, Sub Inspector Satpal of the state’s Daroh-based Police Training College and Honorary Head Constable Rajinder Kumar of the First Battalion of the Himachal’s Armed Police Rajinder Kumar, she said.

The spokesperson said police officers other than ADGP have been conferred with the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

