Left Menu

EU snubs UK envoy amid spat over diplomatic status

Britain has refused to grant the same diplomatic credentials and privileges to Brussels' ambassador to London and his team as it gives to envoys of countries, on the basis that the 27-member EU is not a nation state. A British government source declined to comment on the postponement of Croisdale-Appleby's meeting and said the diplomatic status issue remained subject to negotiation.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:35 IST
EU snubs UK envoy amid spat over diplomatic status

A top European Union official cancelled a meeting set for Thursday with the UK's new envoy to Brussels amid a spat over Britain's refusal to grant the EU's envoys full diplomatic status in London following Brexit, an EU official said. Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, head of the UK Mission to the EU who took office last week, was informed that his meeting with the chief of European Council President Charles Michel's cabinet had been postponed.

The official, who declined to be named, said the postponement was due to a lack of clarity about the diplomatic status of EU representatives in Britain, which became the first country to leave the bloc one year ago. Britain has refused to grant the same diplomatic credentials and privileges to Brussels' ambassador to London and his team as it gives to envoys of countries, on the basis that the 27-member EU is not a nation state.

A British government source declined to comment on the postponement of Croisdale-Appleby's meeting and said the diplomatic status issue remained subject to negotiation. Under the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations, envoys representing countries have certain privileges such as immunity from detention and, in some cases, prosecution, as well as tax exemptions.

Representatives of international organisations whose status is not covered by the convention tend to have limited and less clearly defined privileges. The European Commission, the EU's executive body, said the its 143 delegations around the world had all been granted a status equivalent to that of diplomatic missions of states, and Britain was well aware of the fact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine factory inspected amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca

Belgian health authorities announced Thursday they have inspected a pharmaceutical factory in Belgium to find out whether expected delays in the deliveries of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine are due to production issues.The European Commis...

HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, talks about fundamental duties

The Madhya Pradesh High Court onThursday refused bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui who isaccused of passing indecent remarks about Hindu deitiesduring a show, and noted that to promote harmony is one ofthe constitutional duties.Liberty of a ...

Tata Capital's green lending arm gets $30 mn from CDC

Britains official development finance institution CDC Group on Thursday announced a USD 30 million credit facility to Tata Cleantech Capital - an arm of Tata Capital - under its green lending facility.This is the first such green loan facil...

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 65967.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48790.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 48986.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021