Left Menu

Goethe Institut organises conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools

The conference brought discourse and reflection on interconnecting educational issues. The digital format of the conference did not allow for real encounters, but we were able to create an intimate exchange between principals and their representatives across the borders of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Iran, said Veronika Taranzinskaja, PASCH Head of South Asia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 00:05 IST
Goethe Institut organises conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools

The Goethe Institut organised a three-day virtual conference for over 40 principals of schools that are part of the PASCH (Schools: Partners for the future) Initiative.

The Goethe-Institut is a non-profit German cultural association operational worldwide with 159 institutes, promoting the study of the German language abroad and encouraging international cultural exchange and relations.

Aimed to bring together principals of PASCH Schools of the Northern South Asian region, who are supported by the Goethe-Institut, the conference was attended by more than 40 principals from PASCH Schools Northern South Asia, according to a statement.

During the three-day conference, the PASCH-Initiative and its goals were discussed in detail and the resulting perspectives for students in South Asia were explored together with the school principals. ''The conference brought discourse and reflection on interconnecting educational issues. The digital format of the conference did not allow for real encounters, but we were able to create an intimate exchange between principals and their representatives across the borders of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Iran,'' said Veronika Taranzinskaja, PASCH Head of South Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France new daily COVID-19 cases remain high as third lockdown looms

French health authorities reported 23,770 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours on Thursday, down from 26,916 on Wednesday but up from 22,848 last Thursday, adding to fears of a third national lockdown. French Health Ministe...

Canada provinces fume over Pfizer vaccine shortfall, Ottawa insists all doses will arrive

Canadian provinces protested on Thursday about a likely shortfall in deliveries of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, but the federal government insisted the U.S. drugmaker would live up to its commitments. The exchanges underscore growing tensi...

Rare Botticelli portrait sells for record $92.2 million at NY auction

A rare Botticelli portrait sold for 92.2 million at auction at Sothebys in New York on Thursday, a world record for any work by the Italian artist. The Renaissance artists Young Man Holding a Roundel is one of only around a dozen of his por...

Six killed in liquid nitrogen leak at poultry plant in U.S. state of Georgia

A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeastern Georgia poultry plant killed at least six people and led to the hospitalization of at least 10 others, officials said on Thursday.Five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021