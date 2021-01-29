Left Menu

Schools in Haryana to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from Feb 1

They will also have to bring a written consent from their parents before coming to schools.Students who wish to continue their studies through the online mode, as has been imparted to them during the past 10 months, can avail this facility as before.In case any student tests positive, necessary protocols laid down by the government will be followed.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:25 IST
Schools in Haryana to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from Feb 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Schools in Haryana will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February 1, according to an order issued by the Department of School Education on Friday.

For Classes 6 to 8, schools timings will be between 10 am to 1.30 pm, it said.

The students will have to bring a certificate from any health centre or a doctor to certify that they do not have any COVID-like symptoms. They will also have to bring a written consent from their parents before coming to schools.

Students who wish to continue their studies through the online mode, as has been imparted to them during the past 10 months, can avail this facility as before.

In case any student tests positive, necessary protocols laid down by the government will be followed. The schools will have to follow all COVID-related SOPs.

A few days ago, Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said coronavirus cases were gradually coming down in the state and the situation has improved.

''Moreover, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has also begun. So, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from February first week,'' the minister had said earlier.

He had said a decision on starting Classes 1 to 5 would be taken later.

The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing, he had said.

After remaining shut for six months due to the pandemic, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of Classes 9 to 12.

However, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had ordered the closure of all schools in November.

Over 150 students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar -- had tested positive for coronavirus in November after which all the schools were shut till further orders.

In mid-December, the schools had again reopened for the higher classes. PTI SUN VSDHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ireland to receive first Astrazeneca vaccines on Feb. 8 -minister

Ireland will receive its first shots of the AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine a week early on the week beginning Feb. 8 after its approval by Europes medicines regulator on Friday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.The...

‘Imminent’ Iran execution must be halted, urges UN human rights office

The appeal, which came a day before Javid Dehghan was due to be put to death, follows a series of at least 28 executions in December, including people from ethnic minorities, such as the Baluchi minority, to which Mr Dehghan belongs. OHCHR ...

Shahjahanpur protesters vow to continue stir till farm laws are 'repealed'

Farmers continued to protest at Shahjahanpur border in Rajasthans Alwar district on Friday, vowing to continue the agitation till the farm laws are repealed.On the same day, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal staged a walk out fr...

Govt to provide all possible help to panchayat representatives: HP CM

Expressing his governments commitment to the development of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday promised all possible help to the representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions working for providing better facilities t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021