BJP MLA Raja Singh sentenced to 1 yr imprisonment

BJP MLA Raja Singh was sentencedto one year imprisonment on Friday by a special sessions courttrying cases pertaining to MPs/MLAs here on the charge ofassualting a public servant and preventing him fromdischarging his duty in 2015.

Singh said in a release here that the court granted himbail and gave him one month to file an appeal before the HighCourt.

the MLA had been taken into preventive custody onDecember 10 2015 on the issue of a 'beef 'festival' proposedto be organised in the Osmania University.

The case against him was that he assaulted a policeoffcier at Bollarum police station where he was taken later.

