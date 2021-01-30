Minor administrative reshuffle in J-K

In a minor reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered transfers and postings of half a dozen officers with immediate effect.

Naseem Javid Choudhary, a Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer, has been appointed as the new Director Tourism, Jammu, replacing Raj Kumar Katoch, according to an official release.

Katoch has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, replacing Rajesh Sharma who was posted as Custodian General (J&K).

Suriya Jabeen, Custodian General, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in Tribal Affairs Department.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Golf Development and Management Authority and Kashmir Golf Club, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Sports Council in place of Choudhary.

Bakshi Javaid Humayaun, Director, Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), shall hold the charge of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Golf Development and Management Authority, Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar and Kashmir Golf Course, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, the release said.

