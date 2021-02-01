Coast Guard courageously ensuring our seas are safe: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Indian Coast Guard on its foundation day, saying it was courageously ensuring the country's seas were safe.

The maritime law enforcement agency is celebrating its 45th Raising Day.

From a modest beginning with just seven surface platforms in 1978, the Coast Guard has grown into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory, and is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025.

''On the Foundation Day of the Indian Coast Guard, my greetings to all their personnel and their families,'' Modi said. ''Our Coast Guard is courageously ensuring our seas are safe. We are proud of their professionalism and impeccable service.'' PTI KRHMB

