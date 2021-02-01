COVID-19: All education institutes reopened in Pakistan

All education institutions in Pakistan, from nursery to university level, were reopened on Monday following an over two-month closure due to a second wave of the coronavirus. Pakistan had reopened school and colleges in September last year, following a five-month break due to the virus outbreak. However, a second virus wave led to all education institutions getting closed on November 25. Pakistan had opened schools for grades IX to XII on January 18. Other education institutes were to reopen on February 1.

According to the guidelines, strict compliance with COVID-19 standard operating procedures is mandatory.

Students of each section have been divided into two groups and each group will attend classes for three days in a week.

The move comes as the number of recovered COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has reached 501,252, according to the Ministry of National Health Services. With the 1,615 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the country's virus caseload stands at 546,428.

The death toll is 1,683, including 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Authorities said 2,092 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition.

