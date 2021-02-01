Schools reopen for Classes 9-12 in Jammu

Government and private schools reopened for Classes 9 and 12 on Monday in the summer zone of the Jammu region amid strict COVID-19 protocol, over 10 months after remaining closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Friday last ordered the reopening of all government and recognised private schools for senior classes in the summer zone of the Jammu division from February 1.

Educational institutions across the Jammu region reopened on Monday amid the strict implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs), officials said.

Students were enthusiastic as classes resumed in schools.

''We are happy to rejoin our classes, see our teachers and friends. There were strict SOPs. Our fever was checked and we were asked to maintain social distancing and hand and mouth hygiene,” a student of a Kendra Vidhalaya said.

The administration, in its order, had said schools, colleges, higher educational institutions and technical or skill institutions will reopen from February 1.

These shall be “physically opened in a staggered manner” for academic activities for Class 9 to Class 12 with effect from February 1,'' said the order issued by B K Singh, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department.

In the case of junior classes, while the teachers will start coming to schools from February 1, the students will physically attend from February 8, it added.

The order further said schools in the Kashmir division and the winter zone areas of the Jammu division will reopen as per their respective schedules.

