Left Menu

Schools reopen for Classes 9-12 in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:23 IST
Schools reopen for Classes 9-12 in Jammu

Government and private schools reopened for Classes 9 and 12 on Monday in the summer zone of the Jammu region amid strict COVID-19 protocol, over 10 months after remaining closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Friday last ordered the reopening of all government and recognised private schools for senior classes in the summer zone of the Jammu division from February 1.

Educational institutions across the Jammu region reopened on Monday amid the strict implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs), officials said.

Students were enthusiastic as classes resumed in schools.

''We are happy to rejoin our classes, see our teachers and friends. There were strict SOPs. Our fever was checked and we were asked to maintain social distancing and hand and mouth hygiene,” a student of a Kendra Vidhalaya said.

The administration, in its order, had said schools, colleges, higher educational institutions and technical or skill institutions will reopen from February 1.

These shall be “physically opened in a staggered manner” for academic activities for Class 9 to Class 12 with effect from February 1,'' said the order issued by B K Singh, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department.

In the case of junior classes, while the teachers will start coming to schools from February 1, the students will physically attend from February 8, it added.

The order further said schools in the Kashmir division and the winter zone areas of the Jammu division will reopen as per their respective schedules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rise of Real Kashmir FC nothing short of fairytale: coach

Real Kashmir FCs rise as a top side in the I-League has been nothing short of a fairytale, feels its Scottish coach David Robertson, who is happy to have refused more lucrative assignments in other countries considering the pure passion for...

Coal India production drops 4.1% in Jan

State-owned CILs coal production declined by 4.1 per cent to 60.5 million tonne MT last month.Coal India CIL had produced 63.1 MT of dry-fuel in January last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.The companys output in the April-January ...

Budget: Agri cos cheer higher allocation to farm sector

Agri and food companies on Monday hailed the decision to hike farm credit target and increase allocation for the agriculture ministry in the Budget, saying this will help in boosting farmers income and overall growth of the sector.Asserting...

Japan may extend COVID-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7

Tokyo Japan, February 1 ANISputnik Japan is planning to extend the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, until March 7, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing sources. In January, the governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021