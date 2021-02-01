Left Menu

Govt announces gas pipeline project for J&K

Now, the funds to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be provided by the Centre, Sitharaman said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:40 IST
Govt announces gas pipeline project for J&K
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

The Centre has announced a maiden gas pipeline project for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In her Budget speech on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a gas pipeline project will be taken up in Jammu and Kashmir.

She also announced setting up of a central university in Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh for accessible higher education.

The Centre has provisioned Rs 30,757 crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Ladakh has been allocated Rs 5,958 crore in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

''We recognise our commitment to fiscal federalism and propose therefore to adhere to this recommendation. Jammu and Kashmir in the 14th Finance Commission was entitled to get devolution being a State. Now, the funds to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be provided by the Centre,'' Sitharaman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 20...

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as small-time traders turn to silver

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors monitored progress in talks over economic stimulus.The iShares Silver T...

Philippines' Duterte accuses European Union of holding vaccines hostage

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday accused the European Union of holding up supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries and complained that less wealthy countries lacked the power to secure all they sought. This is a fight ...

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions as well as strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP, are among the major ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021