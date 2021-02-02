Left Menu

Chicago schools make progress in talks with teachers on COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago Public Schools said it made progress in talks on Monday with the city's teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan that could prevent a possible work stoppage and allow thousands of students to resume in-person classes.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 06:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 06:05 IST
Chicago schools make progress in talks with teachers on COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago Public Schools said it made progress in talks on Monday with the city's teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan that could prevent a possible work stoppage and allow thousands of students to resume in-person classes. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Janice Jackson said in a joint statement that the two sides secured agreement on one issue and made substantial progress on the framework that addresses the remaining issues.

As a result, teachers will not be locked out from their online systems and all students will remain virtual on Tuesday and Wednesday, the statement said. "We had a positive day of bargaining today, and have made some progress, but there is still progress to be made," the Chicago Teachers Union said in a tweet. "In order for schools to reopen safely, we must work together to put a plan in place that keeps safety at the forefront of everything we do."

The two sides have been at odds for months on teachers' demands for stronger safety protocols to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in classrooms. The dispute came to a head over the weekend when talks stalled between the two sides. Chicago Public Schools, the country's third-largest school district, canceled in-person classes for nearly 70,000 students on Monday after teachers threatened to stay away from classrooms until an agreement was reached.

Jackson also ordered more than 13,000 pre-kindergarten, special education, elementary and middle-school teachers and paraprofessionals to report to schools on Monday to prepare classes for later. She also said teachers would be locked out of their remote teaching systems if they failed to report in person without a valid excuse. The union has threatened to stop working altogether online and in-person, form picket lines and strike if the district retaliates against any members who fail to report to school buildings.

The labor dispute in Chicago comes 15 months after the city's teachers staged an 11-day strike over overcrowded classrooms, support-staff levels and pay. In the current dispute, the Chicago Teachers Union, which represents the city's 28,000 public school educators, has been locked in negotiations with the district for months over a gradual reopening of schools for the system's 355,000 students.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday's press briefing that President Joe Biden "trusts the mayor and the unions to work this out. They are both prioritizing the right things." VACCINATIONS A MAJOR ISSUE

As of Monday, vaccinations for teachers remained a key issue, and Lightfoot said officials were working to get teachers, particularly those working or living in the hardest-hit areas, inoculated as soon as possible. The two sides also were in talks on testing for teachers and students, and infection metrics used to decide when to close schools are also on the table. Another sticking point is accommodations for teachers to work remotely if they suffer from or live with people who have medical conditions.

The school district has been instructing students remotely since the pandemic forced it to close school buildings last spring. Some 62,000 elementary and middle-school students signed up to take some of their classes in person starting on Monday. An additional 5,200 pre-kindergarten and special education students who chose the same option had been taking classes in their schools up until last Tuesday, when the district canceled in-person instruction for them for the rest of the week because of the dispute.

The district has yet to announce when high school students will have the option to return to school buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Americans scramble for appointments for second COVID-19 vaccine dose

As more Americans ready for their second COVID-19 vaccine shot, some patients are falling through the cracks of an increasingly complex web of providers and appointment systems. While many people are getting their required second doses, the...

Chicago schools make progress in talks with teachers on COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago Public Schools said it made progress in talks on Monday with the citys teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan that could prevent a possible work stoppage and allow thousands of students to resume in-person classes. Chicago Mayor L...

NFL-Gronkowski, Kelce set for Super Bowl clash of transformative tight end talent

On the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and his Kansas City Chiefs counterpart Travis Kelce are fierce NFL rivals.Off the field, however, there is nothing but love between the two 31-year-olds. Hes the best player on the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets firmer as retail frenzy unsettles outlook

Asian markets looked set for a modestly firmer start on Tuesday as global markets faced another chaotic week, with retail investors expanding their duel with Wall Street into commodities and driving up the price of silver.In early Asian tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021