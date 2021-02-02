Left Menu

Full UK hotel quarantine plan not feasible, minister says

Junior education minister Michelle Donelan was asked on BBC TV about a suggestion that Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, could require all arrivals to stay in a hotel, rather than just those coming from high-risk areas. "We will continually evolve our strategies but that is unfeasible and we have to be realistic about what we adopt and what we do.

A British minister said it was not feasible to order all international arrivals in Britain to quarantine in a hotel in a drive to prevent the spread of coronavirus variants. Junior education minister Michelle Donelan was asked on BBC TV about a suggestion that Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, could require all arrivals to stay in a hotel, rather than just those coming from high-risk areas.

"We will continually evolve our strategies but that is unfeasible and we have to be realistic about what we adopt and what we do. And what is deliverable as well," she said. "(We have to be) targeted in our approach to making sure that we minimize the risk and identify those countries where we can see the risk. So a blanket policy that Nicola Sturgeon is proposing would not necessarily be as effective as the one we are suggesting, and also it is much more doable."

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

