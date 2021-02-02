Left Menu

Maha: ABVP protests in Latur for reopening of colleges

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:22 IST
The RSS-affiliated Akhil BharatiyaVidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday held a protest in Laturdemanding that colleges be reopened for classroom teaching asother sectors had started operations post the shutdown for thecoronavirus outbreak.

The protest was held in front of Dayanand College andSwami Ramanand Teerth University Sub-Centre in Peth here, afunctionary of the students' outfit said.

Police said a few protesters were detained and thenreleased some time later.

Incidentally, in a meeting chaired by Governor BhagatSingh Koshyari on January 29, vice chancellors of all 20public universities in Maharashtra had demanded the resumptionof classroom teaching in colleges.

