PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:01 IST
UP Shrawasti tops Niti Aayog aspirational district ranking in Dec
Shrawasti in Uttar Pradesh has topped in the ranking of aspirational districts by government think tank Niti Aayog in December 2020.

Dhalai (Tripura) and Garhwa (Jharkhand) have been placed at the second and the third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

Baksa (Assam) and Bokaro (Jharkhand) have been ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The delta rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in December 2020.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking.

Aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.

The ranking of aspirational districts is done every month.

