DBE recommits to finding solution to assistants payment challenge

In a statement, the department said it had embarked on urgent steps to assist provinces in arresting the delays experienced in the payment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:24 IST
“The DBE convened an urgent meeting of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of the nine Education Departments across the country on Tuesday,” reads the statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Basic Education has reiterated its commitment to finding a lasting solution to the challenge of non-payment of some general and education assistants employed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group are part of the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI), aimed at addressing deficiencies in the basic education programme as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative formed part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Employment Stimulus Programme. The basic education sector was set to create 100 000 general school assistant jobs and 200 000 education assistant opportunities.

"The DBE convened an urgent meeting of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of the nine Education Departments across the country on Tuesday," reads the statement.

The department urged all education and general assistants who are yet to receive their pay to contact coordinators in their respective province.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

