Maharashtra: colleges to start with 50 pc capacity from Feb 15

Colleges in Maharashtra can startphysical classes with 50 per cent capacity from February 15,state Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samantsaid on Wednesday.

All hostels may not reopen from February 15 as some ofthem are being used as quarantine centres, he said, speakingto reporters.

Physical classes in colleges stopped after theoutbreak of coronavirus pandemic last March.

Universities can conduct examinations online as wellas off-line as per the coronavirus situation in respectiveareas, the minister said.

''Colleges in the state can resume physical classesfrom February 15 with 50 per cent capacity,'' he said.

Universities have been directed not to force studentsto pay full fees, and a committee is looking into fee-relatedgrievances of students, Samant further said.

''If a college is found violating government norms, itwill face legal action,'' he said.

Universities can start with practicals and graduallyschedule physical lectures, Samant said, adding that collegesare expected to take students into confidence while decidingon this.

Students will get relaxation from the 75 per centattendance rule as colleges have remained shut for most partof the academic year 2020-21 due to the pandemic, he said.

Curriculum of second and final years of graduationcourses has been covered to some extent through virtualclasses, the minister said.

