Left Menu

Maharashtra: colleges to start with 50 pc capacity from Feb 15

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:34 IST
Maharashtra: colleges to start with 50 pc capacity from Feb 15

Colleges in Maharashtra can startphysical classes with 50 per cent capacity from February 15,state Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samantsaid on Wednesday.

All hostels may not reopen from February 15 as some ofthem are being used as quarantine centres, he said, speakingto reporters.

Physical classes in colleges stopped after theoutbreak of coronavirus pandemic last March.

Universities can conduct examinations online as wellas off-line as per the coronavirus situation in respectiveareas, the minister said.

''Colleges in the state can resume physical classesfrom February 15 with 50 per cent capacity,'' he said.

Universities have been directed not to force studentsto pay full fees, and a committee is looking into fee-relatedgrievances of students, Samant further said.

''If a college is found violating government norms, itwill face legal action,'' he said.

Universities can start with practicals and graduallyschedule physical lectures, Samant said, adding that collegesare expected to take students into confidence while decidingon this.

Students will get relaxation from the 75 per centattendance rule as colleges have remained shut for most partof the academic year 2020-21 due to the pandemic, he said.

Curriculum of second and final years of graduationcourses has been covered to some extent through virtualclasses, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN report: Widespread torture of detainees in Afghan prisons

Nearly a third of all detainees held in Afghan detention centers say they have suffered some form of torture or ill-treatment, a new U.N. report said Wednesday.According to the Torture Report, more than half of the allegations are from sout...

PM Modi's brother stages dharna at Lucknow airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modis brother Prahlad Modi staged a dharna at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday, alleging that police did not let his supporters reach there.According to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airports Additional General Manager Oper...

Payment startup Payoneer to go public via $3.3 bln merger with Cohen-backed SPAC

Online payment startup Payoneer Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by banking entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, in a deal that valued the merged entity at about 3.3 billion. As part of t...

Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhihas constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire intoallegations of financial irregularities by the DibrugarhUniversity Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.The Governor as the Chancellor of the University onth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021