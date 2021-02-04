EU's Sefcovic says existing flexibilities can solve N.Ireland issues

EU's Sefcovic says existing flexibilities can solve N.Ireland issuesReuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-02-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:31 IST
The European Union believes issues around trade between Britain and Northern Ireland can be resolved using the flexibilities included in last year's Brexit deal, Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday.
"I really think that if all the flexibilities we put on the table and into the protocol would be used to the maximum that all of the issues which we are discussing today would be really resolved," Sefcovic told RTE television.
