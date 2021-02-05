Upcoming hostels in Maha varsities to be named Matoshree

Maharashtra minister Uday Samanton Friday said upcoming student hostels in state-run universities will be named 'Matoshree' and the existing onesmay also be renamed.

'Matoshree' happens to be the name of Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra here.

Speaking to reporters, the minister for higher andtechnical education said he will be exploring the possibilityof renaming the existing hostels as 'Matoshree, as thesefacilities offer students shelter like their own mothers.

''All the upcoming hostels on campuses of universitieswill be named 'Matoshree'. I will also explore the possibilityof giving the same name to the existing facilities,'' Samantsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)