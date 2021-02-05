Left Menu

Frontline workers begin getting COVID-19 vaccines in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday began inoculating the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers, including police personnel and municipal officials, administering over 54,000 doses to people in a single day, an official said.

Frontline workers comprise police, home guards, civil defence, revenue, municipal and jail officials.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 54,435 people were administered the vaccine till 3 pm on Friday and over 6.43 lakh healthcare and frontline workers in the state have been given the vaccine so far, which is the highest in the country.

Frontline workers will be given the vaccine again on February 11, 18 and 19.

The senior bureaucrat added that the first dose of the vaccination process for healthcare workers was completed on Friday and those who have been left out will get an opportunity on February 12.

Prasad said there has been a significant fall in the number of new cases and only two deaths due to the virus were reported during the past 24 hours, which is the lowest in several months.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with senior officials in which he said action should be taken to start classes in educational institutions by following the Centre's guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

''Following the Centre's guideline, action should be taken to start teaching in educational institutions in the state. First, higher and secondary education institutes should be operated and later classes should be started in all the schools,'' the CM said according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister said all measures should be taken to maintain the success achieved by the state in controlling COVID-19.

On the vaccination campaign, the CM said healthcare and frontline workers should be vaccinated according to the prescribed order.

Directing officials to expedite the construction work of new medical colleges, he said the process of providing various resources in these institutions should be reviewed regularly.

He said a policy should be prepared for establishing medical colleges in 16 districts, which did not have such colleges.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

