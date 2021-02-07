Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 14:26 IST
Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The health sector's evolution calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday as he noted that healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo change at all stages.

He also hoped that the world has learnt the right lessonsfrom the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

No single entity in the healthcare sector can deliverresults and achieve outcomes,'' Kovind said.

Addressing the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, he said the evolution ofthe sector calls for active involvement and participation ofall stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent andexecution.

''Though COVID-19 seems to be one-of-a-kind health-crisis that happens rarely, a section of scientists has warned us tobe prepared for similar challenges ahead.

The world has, let us hope, learnt the right lessons,'' hesaid, adding that the pandemic has taught the world that onecannot be safe if others are at risk and it is a lesson inuniversal brotherhood.

Noting that COVID-19 has inflicted agony and misery at of unprecedented levels around the globe, the President said the nation is proud of its doctors and paramedics who rose to the challenge, even if it meant a great risk to their own lives.

Truly, Indias measured response to the pandemic hassaved countless lives, he said.

The President said he was glad to learn that the university had trained over two lakh health care professionals, from doctors and nurses to administrators and hospital facility providers, to better respond to the outbreak.

''Responding to the call of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India, our nation has not only manufactured the vaccine but has also reached out to other nations to provide the same,'' Kovind said, adding the largest vaccination drive in history was now under way in India.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar were among those present at the convocation.

In today's convocation, about 28,000 under-graduates,6,000 post-graduates and 200 candidates of super-specialty, fellowship, certificate courses and PhD were awarded degrees.

Congratulating the students for their degrees, the President pointed out eight out of the 12 gold medals that heawarded at the event were won by ''our daughters''.

''I am told that out of the 111 gold medal winners of this convocation, 87 are our daughters.

This is almost 80 per cent and is a tremendous achievement.

I am happy that women are leading our country into thefuture in all fields including medical sciences,'' he said.

Highlighting that medical science is growing by leaps and bounds, at an ever-increasing pace, Kovind said the rapid growth of research and technological innovations in medical sciences has enhanced the quantum of knowledge manifold.

In the Union Budget announced on February 1, the area of'health and well-being' has been recognised as one of the six crucial pillars of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat, he said, adding that boosting health-care infrastructure in the country is beinggiven strong emphasis.

The demand for health-care services in the country will undoubtedly keep growing and the range of health-care issuesthat health care professionals will be addressing in India will be among the broadest in the world, the President said.

''If you can keep updating your knowledge and skills by learning from the latest advances across the globe, you cancertainly emerge as the leaders in your profession.

I also expect you to become knowledge-creators for the global medical fraternity,'' he told the students.

