Learning should be a continuous process, says President Kovind

Learning should be acontinuous process and none should think that they havemastered everything, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday,during a visit to noted spiritualist Sri M's SatsangFoundation ashram here in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Interacting with Yoga trainees and teachers of the ashramin this town, about 130 km from Tirupati, he said life is fullof challenges and Yoga would be useful to overcome them.

The President said he always preferred to advise peopleto take life as a school and try and learn all their lives.

''If anybody says I am absolutely confident and I havenothing to learn and I am a complete man then that is a wrongnotion,'' he said.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan MohanReddy, along with some of his cabinet colleagues, welcomedKovind who landed in a helicopter at around 11.55 AM here, astate government press release said.

During his maiden five-hour long visit to the sprawlingAshram of Sri M, a 'Padma Bhushan' awardee, Kovind inaugurateda Yogasala and Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra and declared open a'rangashala', a recording studio.

The president laid the foundation for a 38-bed SwasthyaHospital for the benefit of students, staff, family members,and Sugali tribal community from nearby villages.

He planted a sapling on the occasion.

Kovid interacted with trainees and teachers on 'Kriya'yoga and about their personal experiences in yoga classes.

Later, he offered prayers at a small shrine of Lord Shivain the ashram.

Before leaving, he interacted for a while with thechildren of Satsang School in the ashram campus.

He enquired about their mother tongue and advised them topursue their studies effectively without abstaining fromclasses to reach higher positions in life.

Kovind also paid a visit to Sri Ms Satsang ashram run''The Peepal Grove School'' at Sadum, about 70 km from here.

After opening an indoor badminton court at the school,the President flew to Bengaluru enroute to New Delhi.

