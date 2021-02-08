No proposal for JNU name change: Pokhriyal
There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.BJP general secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivekananda.No sir, Nishank said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha whether the government had any proposal for changing the name of the university in Delhi.In November, Ravi had tweeted It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the Idea of Bharat. His philosophy values signify the Strength of Bharat.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:16 IST
