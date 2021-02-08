Left Menu

Ashis Maity takes charge as Mathura Refinery head

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:48 IST
Ashis Maity takes charge as Mathura Refinery head
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ashis Kumar Maity took over as the charge of the Mathura Refinery on Monday as the executive director, officials said.

Arvind Kumar, who was working as the head of the refinery, has been transferred to head office of Indian Oil as project director, an official said.

Maity had previously served in Barauni, Haldia and Panipat refineries in various capacities. PTI CORRHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa to start COVID-19 vaccinations with J&J doses

South Africa will start its immunisation campaign with Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after data showed AstraZenecas shot offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate illness from the dominant local virus variant.The country, whi...

‘Unknown number’ of foreign nationals have died in squalid Syrian camps, say rights experts

Citing concerns for the wives and children of extremists who have been detained in these squalid camps in northeast Syria, 57 unnamed countries have been urged to repatriate their nationals immediately.UN experts urge 57 States whose nati...

Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with the Human Rights Council

The Biden administration has recommitted the United States to a foreign policy centered on democracy, human rights, and equality, said Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in a statement on Monday. The Human Rights Council reviews the human...

NFL-Arians confident Bucs can bring back bulk of Super Bowl squad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday he is confident the core of his Super Bowl-winning team will remain intact for next season despite a number of key players who will be eligible for free agency.The Buccaneers, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021