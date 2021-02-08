Ashis Maity takes charge as Mathura Refinery head

Ashis Maity takes charge as Mathura Refinery headPTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:48 IST
Ashis Kumar Maity took over as the charge of the Mathura Refinery on Monday as the executive director, officials said.
Arvind Kumar, who was working as the head of the refinery, has been transferred to head office of Indian Oil as project director, an official said.
Maity had previously served in Barauni, Haldia and Panipat refineries in various capacities. PTI CORRHMB
