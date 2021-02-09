Left Menu

20,000 vacancies in Maharashtra police force: DGP

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There are around 20,000 vacanciesin the Maharashtra police force, state director general ofpolice Hemant Nagrale has said.

Nagrale was speaking to reporters at Mira-Bhayandernear here on Monday.

These vacancies will be filled up once the departmenttakes up recruitment that was due in 2019 and 2020, he said.

There is a shortage of staff in the newly-formedMira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate too, heconceded.

A committee has been formed under an Additional PoliceCommissioner to review the methodology to fill up thevacancies in the district police, he said.

The committee will chalk out a plan in the next 15days, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

