Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: Teaching Chad’s scientists of the future

The study of science could have a “transformational” impact on young people living in different conflict areas across the world according to the UN’s Education Cannot Wait programme.

UN News | Updated: 10-02-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 07:08 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Teaching Chad’s scientists of the future

A pilot study in the city of Bol in Chad, which has suffered the effects of cross-border terrorism over many years, has shown that the provision of simple science-focused materials like a compass or protractor (which measures angles) is making a big difference to both teachers and pupils in one of the poorest parts of the Central African country.

Two young students in Bol, Chad show their work on a blackboard at school. UNICEF/Frank Dejongh

Ten teachers and 775 students, half of whom are girls, have received the supplies so far and it’s hoped eventually more than 12,000 will benefit.

Ahead of International Day of Women and Girls in Science marked annually on 11 February read more here about Chad’s future scientists.

Read more stories here from Education Cannot Wait.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports 10,738 new coronavirus cases, 1,701 deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Tuesday reported 10,738 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,701 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,946,751 cases and 168,432 deaths.The government says the real number of infected peo...

US closely monitoring situation along India-China border: Official

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border, a senior official said on Tuesday and expressed concerns over Beijings pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.We are closely monitoring th...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar anti-coup protests resume despite bloodshed

Protesters returned to the streets of Myanmars capital Naypyitaw on Wednesday after the most violent day yet in demonstrations against a coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local GMT 11 1240 SABALENKA ADVANCES WITH WIN OVER KASATKINASeventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021