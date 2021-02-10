Left Menu

J&K admin to implement new labour laws soon

New labour laws will be implemented soon in Jammu and Kashmir to empower formal and informal workers and improve ease of doing business, an official said on Wednesday.Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat made the announcement while speaking at a meeting convened to finalise the Jammu and Kashmir Rules for Labour Codes at the Civil Secretariat here, the official said.The codes have been drafted in a manner which will help in the overall upliftment of the workforce in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:29 IST
New labour laws will be implemented soon in Jammu and Kashmir to empower formal and informal workers and improve ease of doing business, an official said on Wednesday.

Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat made the announcement while speaking at a meeting convened to finalise the Jammu and Kashmir Rules for Labour Codes at the Civil Secretariat here, the official said.

“The codes have been drafted in a manner which will help in the overall upliftment of the workforce in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. Bhagat maintained that with the implementation of these codes, labour sector in the region would come at par with the rest of the country and will increase the wages among the workforce. “This will also improve ease of doing business in J&K,” he said. The commissioner secretary said codes would devolve more powers to implementing agencies to penalise private institutions and other job providers who underpay their workers and employees. “The new codes also mandate gratuity even if a worker has been employed for one day only,” he said. Bhagat claimed Jammu and Kashmir is the first in the country to formulate and notify these draft rules, adding that Jammu and Kashmir has been given the powers to draft its own version of the national policy. The Central government has combined 29 existing labour laws and reorganised them into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health and working conditions, the official said.

Numerous highlights of these codes include fixation of a nationwide minimum wage by the centre, bonus calculation and payment, payment of gratuity on pro rata basis, prohibition of lay-offs and social security for formal and informal workers, the official said.

