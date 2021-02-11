Dibrugarh varsity VC suspended over allegations of financial irregularities

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:22 IST
Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhion Thursday suspended the vice chancellor of DibrugarhUniversity, Ranjit Tamuli, with immediate effect overallegations of financial irregularities and misuse of publicfund, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.

The governor handed over the charge of the vicechancellor's office to Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences,RNS Yadav, who also happens to be the senior-most professor ofthe university.

Notably, Dibrugarh University Teachers' Association,along with other employee organisations of the university, andLahowal MLA Rituparna Baruah had submitted petitions to Mukhi,alleging gross financial anomalies and misappropriation offunds by Tamuli.

Not satisfied with the VC's explanation, the governorconstituted a four-member fact-finding committee, under thechairmanship of commissioner and secretary to the highereducation department, Preetom Saikia, to ascertain theveracity of the allegations.

After the panel submitted its report, the governor, inhis capacity as the chancellor of Dibrugarh University, found''prima facie a case of grave misconduct, abuse of power andlack of commitment on the part of the vice chancellor'', thestatement said.

Mukhi, following the suspension of Tamuli, decided toappoint a high-level inquiry committee to look into thevarsity's functioning over the last five years, includingmatters related to financial transaction and administration.

''The decision for immediate suspension has been takento ensure that witnesses are not influenced or coerced in anyway and material records of the university are not tamperedwith, and for ensuring a fair enquiry,'' the Raj Bhavan releasesaid.

