Govt has formed public-pvt panel to help promote localisation : Goyal

It is a public-private partnership committee, he told reporters here.He said this while inaugurating a website for India Toy Fair 2021 along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.The committee is working on 24 champion sectors including toys and furniture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:56 IST
The government has constituted a committee comprising members from public and private sectors to look into issues like promoting localisation and boosting manufacturing, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He also said the government is promoting safety and quality of products as it would help promote competitiveness of domestic industries.

He added that India has all the key elements such as ideas and low cost of labour to promote manufacturing of good quality toys.

''We have a committee which is working on issues like how to increase localisation, how to boost manufacturing of components. It is a public-private partnership committee,'' he told reporters here.

He said this while inaugurating a website for India Toy Fair 2021 along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.

The committee is working on 24 champion sectors including toys and furniture. Sector specific groups have been formed which are working on actionable points with a view to promoting growth of these sectors.

Further, Goyal said the government is taking steps such as raising import duty and issuing quality control order to promote the toy industry.

Talking about the fair, Irani said six ministries are working together to promote the toy sector.

Pokhriyal requested all the children, teachers and parents to participate in the fair, which will witness participation of all stakeholders of the sector including designers.

