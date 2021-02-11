SUIIT will start new B Tech course and M Tech course

Left Menu

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:23 IST

The SambalpurUniversity Institute of Information Technology SUIIT, Burlawill start three new courses, B Tech programme in Architectureand B Tech in Planning besides M Tech in Architecture from thenext academic session, official sources said.Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Sanjiv Mittalinformed about the plans of the varsity while speaking on theoccasion of the 11th foundation day of the SUIIT, which is anautonomous constituent institute of Sambalpur University, Mittal said a coordinator has already been assignedwith the responsibility to start the work in this regard.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:23 IST
The SambalpurUniversity Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), Burlawill start three new courses, B Tech programme in Architectureand B Tech in Planning besides M Tech in Architecture from thenext academic session, official sources said.

Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Sanjiv Mittalinformed about the plans of the varsity while speaking on theoccasion of the 11th foundation day of the SUIIT, which is anautonomous constituent institute of Sambalpur University, Mittal said a coordinator has already been assignedwith the responsibility to start the work in this regard. Thecourses will run on self-financing mode, he said.

Once launched, SUIIT will be the second instituteafter Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) inSambalpur area to offer courses in architecture. Similarly,SUIIT will be the first institute in Sambalpur area to offer acourse in Planning.

Currently, SUIIT offers 11 courses including B.Tech,M.Tech, MCA, M.Sc and PhD. Around 7,00 students are studyingin different courses in SUIIT, which functions from thepremises of the Sambalpur University, now.

Speaking to the students, Mittal said, chaseexcellence and success will chase you. He said there is a hugedemand for excellence in every sector, he added. He also saidthe students will gain more knowledge than they require to getthe certificate and acquire employability.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that the varsity wouldset up a Skill centre and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)had agreed to provide the fund for this purpose. ''Rs 8 croreto Rs 9 crore will be spent on the centre. We have alsoinitiated dialogue with Odisha Skill Development Authority andWestern Odisha Development Council (WODC) in this regard, hesaid.

Director of SUIIT, Nihar Ranjan Satpathy said, theSUIIT has been included with the Sambalpur University for NAACrating. Moreover, it has also been included in the sportscouncil of the University, he said.

The SUIIT felicitated Jaya Kishor Pradhan of Attabirain Bargarh district, who hit the headlines after qualifyingNEET and taking admission in MBBS course in the Veer SurendraSai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at theage of 64.

