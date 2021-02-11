Croatia moves toward easing COVID-19 measures as infections fall

Croatia will ease restrictive measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus beginning next week as the number of infections has been steadily falling in recent weeks, the government said on Thursday.

Croatia reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a significant fall from the peak of around 4,500 daily cases in December. "We're following closely the developments and after an analysis with experts we think we can take some decisions which are the signal of easing restrictive measures, but still with a high level of caution as it is still winter and cold weather," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a cabinet session.

Croatia will from next week allow restaurants and bars to open just for serving coffee-to-go. Bars and restaurants, as well as fitness and sport centres, have been closed since late November. Fitness centres and gyms will be allowed to restart business along with betting shops and casinos. Foreign language schools will be allowed to open doors for children.

The highly transmissible UK variant of the coronavirus was confirmed in Croatia this week. Plenkovic said the development called for caution. Shops are currently open in Croatia, with a limited number of buyers allowed inside. Face masks are obligatory in all indoor spaces and on public transport, while companies are invited to organise work from home wherever possible. Public gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Croatia's neighbouring European Union peer Slovenia has also decided to ease some restrictions. From Saturday, it will be possible to enter Slovenia without a negative coronavirus test for those with a proof that they have had the disease within six months or that they have been vaccinated.

In addition, according to Interior Minister Ales Hojs, restrictions on movement within Slovenia will from next week remain in force only during night hours. The government also eased restrictions on recreational sports activities.

