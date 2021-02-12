Left Menu

Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:23 IST
Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12
Schools in West Bengal reopenedon Friday after a gap of 11 months for classes 9-12, withstrict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

The educational institutions were shut in March lastyear in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The administration has asked the school authorities toensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines to prevent asurge in fresh cases.

Many schools have reopened only for classes 10 and 12,while some have restarted for all four classes.

Schools that have reopened for classes 10 and 12 willhold physical classes on a rotational basis every alternateday.

''Students of classes 9-12 will study in schools fromtoday. The government has requested the school authorities tostrictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines. I greet all thestudents and teachers on the occasion. We all have to becareful,'' Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Pupils also seemed elated over attending physicalclasses which they missed for almost a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

