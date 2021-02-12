Left Menu

COVID test mandatory for attending Odisha Budget session

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:58 IST
COVID test mandatory for attending Odisha Budget session
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All MLAs have to undergoRT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to attending the ensuing Budgetsession of the Odisha assembly that will begin on February 18,officials said on Friday.

A temporary camp will be set up in the assemblypremises for conducting COVID-19 tests of all MLAs, theirpersonal security officers, drivers, assembly staff,ministerial employees as well as journalists, as per a letterby the Health Department.

''Like the previous session, it is mandatory to undergothe RT-PCR test for entering the assembly building,'' assemblysecretary Dasarathi Satpathy told PTI.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure tocheck the spread of the virus, he said.

The Capital Hospital will conduct the RT-PCR testsfrom 8.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm on February 15 and 16and from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm on February 17 in the assemblypremises.

Those attending the assembly proceedings will againundergo tests after the conclusion of the session.

If any member feels uncomfortable during the session,they may go for an antigen test, the Health Department said.

They will be provided with a face shield, mask, handgloves and sanitiser daily before the commencement of eachsitting during the session, it added.

The assembly secretariat has also prepared a detailedStandard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID fuelling risk of recruitment and use of children in conflict, UN and EU warn on International Day

In a joint statement EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba also warned that very few among those released by armed forces and groups are ab...

Myanmar crisis: ‘All options should be on the table’, UN Human Rights Council hears

Punitive actions against those responsible must not harm Myanmars vulnerable communities, and also ensure that assistance to fight the coronavirus pandemic and humanitarian support can continue, Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights ...

Britain's infection rate lowers to July numbers

Britains scientific advisers say they are confident the coronavirus outbreak is shrinking across the country for the first time in more than six months.The government says the reproduction or R number, which measures how many people each in...

UP govt releases interim lists of reserved posts in various rural civic bodies

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued interim reservation lists for the posts of various functionaries of the states three-tier panchayat bodies, inviting objections to them by March 8.The interim reservation lists for various panch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021