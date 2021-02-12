COVID test mandatory for attending Odisha Budget session

All MLAs have to undergoRT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to attending the ensuing Budgetsession of the Odisha assembly that will begin on February 18,officials said on Friday.

A temporary camp will be set up in the assemblypremises for conducting COVID-19 tests of all MLAs, theirpersonal security officers, drivers, assembly staff,ministerial employees as well as journalists, as per a letterby the Health Department.

''Like the previous session, it is mandatory to undergothe RT-PCR test for entering the assembly building,'' assemblysecretary Dasarathi Satpathy told PTI.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure tocheck the spread of the virus, he said.

The Capital Hospital will conduct the RT-PCR testsfrom 8.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm on February 15 and 16and from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm on February 17 in the assemblypremises.

Those attending the assembly proceedings will againundergo tests after the conclusion of the session.

If any member feels uncomfortable during the session,they may go for an antigen test, the Health Department said.

They will be provided with a face shield, mask, handgloves and sanitiser daily before the commencement of eachsitting during the session, it added.

The assembly secretariat has also prepared a detailedStandard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)