Maha varsity exams to have online-offline mode option: Samant

Amid the coronavirus outbreak,university examinations in Maharashtra will be through onlineas well offline modes for the convenience of students, statehigher and technical education minister Uday Samant said hereon Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Samant said theimplementation of this process would be decided at theuniversity level.

''The option to appear for examinations in the onlineor offline modes will be kept open for students. This wasdecided at a meeting of vice-chancellors of universities inthe state,'' he added.

