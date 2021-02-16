The Journey of Success of the National Insurance Academy (NIA), Pune

With a vision to become a global institution of excellence in learning and research in Insurance, Pension and allied areas, National Insurance Academy (NIA) was jointly established by the Govt. of India along with the Public sector Insurance companies on 16th December 1980.

In the initial years, National Insurance Academy was providing Management Development programs to the executives from the public sector Insurance companies. But slowly and steadily they became a centre of Insurance, Pension and allied sectors education for the South Asian, South West Asia and African countries too.

To nurture young talent and create a stream of young talent for the Insurance, Pension and allied sectors, National Insurance Academy started a Post Graduate Diploma Management Program, where Insurance domain knowledge is provided along with other core management subjects.

National Insurance Academy has a Research Centre as well as a Ph.D. Centre, to undertake and create an ambience for research in the field of Insurance, Pension and allied sectors. It continues to be the endeavour of NIA to focus on innovative learning, insurance-specific research and work closely with insurance sector both globally and in India.

During the year 2019-20, NIA successfully conducted 267 Management Development Programmes (MDP) where 7550 executives from public and private sector organizations including 71 overseas executives were trained.

NIA’s industry-backed Post-Graduate Management Program with focus on Insurance and Management have a legacy of 100% placement since inception and all the students are being placed with a competitive package with prominent insurance companies in India and abroad.

The PGDM students also won laurels in national and international competitions conducted by reputed institutions such as RIMS, USA, IIT, Bombay, Global Conference of Actuaries 2020, Swiss Re, Bangalore etc.

In 2019-2020, National Insurance Academy through Memorandum of Understanding with RIMS, USA, launched a Professional Certification Course on Risk Management. They also signed a MoU with International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI), Germany. NIA will assist IUMI in identifying suitable experts and guest speakers on topics relevant to marine underwriters from around the world and IUMI will offer certification courses on Marine Hull and Cargo at preferential membership fees for NIA students.

The Academy conducted during the year successful events like NIA-Swiss Re Seminar on 'Digital Disruption: Embracing Digital Innovation In (Re) Insurance Business', C.D. Deshmukh seminar on 'Life Insurance Industry in the US$ 5 Trillion Indian Economy', HR Summit on 'World of Work: Changing Landscape', Insurance Summit on 'Navigating Insurance Ecosystem: A Strategic Perspective on Building a Resilient Industry', 'NIA & Munich Re Engineering Workshop on Re- Engineering for the Future'.

The student’s fest ‘Manthan’ was organized on 15th and 16th February 2020 at NIA campus by PGDM students. Events ranging from Business, Cultural to Sports and Entertainment were conducted. Management students in Pune and outstation colleges participated in the fest.

Guest Lectures: Guest lectures are regularly organized to benefit the students with nuggets from the experience and wisdom of the speakers. Eminent speakers from insurance companies and the corporate world frequently visit the campus and interact with the students. These guest lectures form an integral source of learning for the PGDM students. In this series, renowned personalities like Mr. Sri Kumar, IPS, and world famous scientist Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, addressed the students.

True to its tradition, National Insurance Academy organized a Blood Donation Camp along with Pimpri Serological Institute Blood Bank, Pimpri, in which 60 units of blood were collected.

Certificate and souvenir were handed over to the Blood donors for their goodwill gesture. Such camp is a regular Annual activity @ PGDM since inception of the course.

A quiz on the concept of Health Awareness was also organized on this occasion by the Students Cultural Committee and Certificates were awarded to the winners. On the occasion of NIA’s Foundation day, an Insurance Awareness Rally was organized by the National Insurance Academy to spread the need for having an Insurance cover and educate the public about the benefits of various social security insurance schemes. The rally was led by Shri G. Srinivasan, Director, NIA, in which Principal-PGDM, Chair Professors, Faculties, Staff and students participated. The rally covered Baner Road, Balewadi High Street and returned through Balewadi Road.

A slogan and Jingle contest was floated for the PGDM students on this occasion and the winners were felicitated at the completion of the rally by the Director. Taking forward the Government’s initiative of Financial Inclusion and bringing people into the fold of insurance, the Students of NIA also organized a camp for the general public to share information on the various Government run social security schemes namely PMJJBY, PMSBY and Atal Pension Yojana. The informed people convinced to take insurance and filled the proposal forms. Director, NIA handed over the proposal forms to the Branch officials of Bank of Maharashtra.

Talent has always been essential to the successful execution of any business strategy. In the digitization journey it is imperative for insurance industry to re-skill the human capital to fulfil their long-term transformation plans and organizational restructurings.

National Insurance Academy as the premier institution engaged in insurance education, training and research has been playing a key role in bridging this skill gap. National Insurance Academy, continue to foster the existing talent and provide impeccable talent to insurance industry, thereby contributing to the nation’s cause while fulfilling their own mission.

