Nursery admission process begins in Delhi

Nursery admission in schools across the national capital began on Thursday.The application window will close on March 4.The Directorate of Education DoE had last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respite for anxious parents who have been waiting for the notification for over two months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nursery admission in schools across the national capital began on Thursday.

The application window will close on March 4.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respite for anxious parents who have been waiting for the notification for over two months. ''The first list of selected children will be displayed on March 20, followed by second list on March 25 and subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31,'' a DoE official said.

Usually, nursery admission in around 1,700 schools in the national capital begin in the last week of November.

''We have told schools that no deviation from the notified schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission of form,'' the official said.

Schools were asked to notify their number of seats and admission criteria by February 15.

''The number of seats at the entry levels shall not be less than the highest number of seats in the entry level classes during the last three years -- 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

''Schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent,'' the official added.

A monitoring cell is being constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District) concerned, who shall ensure that each private school uploads the criteria and their points on the online module and further ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

