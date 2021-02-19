Left Menu

Modi hails Visva Bharati, says it should help farmers, artisans find global markets

That will be a step towards building an Atmanirbhar self-reliant Bharat, he said. He told the gathering that with knowledge comes responsibility and the knowledge attained by them was not theirs alone but a legacy for future generations. Your knowledge and skill can make society proud but it can also push it into the darkness of ruin.

PTI | Visvabharati | Updated: 19-02-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 12:50 IST
Modi hails Visva Bharati, says it should help farmers, artisans find global markets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Extolling Visva Bharati for its inspiring legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked its students to help farmers and artisans in villages adopted by the institution find global markets for their products.

He said Guru Rabindranath Tagore had not envisioned the university as a typical educational institution but one that will help Indian culture realize its full potential.

Addressing the convocation of Visva Bharati, the country's oldest central university, Modi said knowledge was not a ''still and static but a dynamic concept''.

''I urge the students and teachers of this inspirational institution to help farmers, artisans living in villages adopted by the institution to find global markets fortheir products. That will be a step towards building an'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Bharat,'' he said.

He told the gathering that with knowledge comes responsibility and the knowledge attained by them was not theirs alone but a legacy for future generations.

''Your knowledge and skill can make society proud but it can also push it into the darkness of ruin. There are many examples in history and in the present.

''You will find some highly educated, skilled people among those who are spreading terror and violence in the world. On the other hand, some people are toiling day and night to free the world from a global epidemic like corona.

What matters most is the mindset,'' he said.

The prime minister said the National Education Policy was a major step towards building a self-reliant India as it gave impetus to research and innovation.

India, he said, cannot become 'Atmanirbhar' without the self-confidence of its daughters.

New National Education Policy having a gender inclusion fund was a major step towards building a self-reliant India, he said.

He encouraged the youth to take risks without the fear of failure.

''If your intentions are clear and your loyalty is to 'Ma Bharati' every decision of yours will take you towards finding a solution. Success and failure do not determine our present and future. You may not get the results you thought after taking a decision, but you should not be afraid to take a decision,'' he said.

Altogether 2,535 students received their degrees at the convocation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines urge Indian companies to invest in its construction companies

The Philippines Department of Trade and Industry DTI on Thursday urged Indian companies to explore possible partnerships with Philippine firms for construction projects, reported Manila Times. Stressing on the importance of construction and...

India to appeal against Cairn arbitration award: Sources

The government is likely to file an appeal against the Cairn arbitration award contesting its sovereign rights to tax, sources said.An international tribunal in December, had unanimously ruled that India violated its obligations under the U...

Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity

The gut microbiome is an integral component of the body, but its importance in the human aging process is unclear. A team of researchers and their collaborators have identified distinct signatures in the gut microbiome that are associated w...

Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from COVAX

Pakistan will receive 2.8 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on March 2 from the international vaccine alliance, COVAX, Health Minister Faisal Sultan has said as the country announced the launch of a vaccination program...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021