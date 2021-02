Zimbabwe First Lady Congratulates Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej for Her Nomination as the African Woman of the Year 2020

Business Wire India Through an official letter, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation was congratulated by the long-time partner H.E. Mrs. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of The Republic of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother, on her appointment as a Member of the Egyptian Senate (2020-2025) by the President of Egypt, H.E. Mr. ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI to play an important role to advise with regards to African Health, Economic and Social Sustainable Development and collaboration opportunities. The Zimbabwe First Lady also congratulated Rasha Kelej for her nomination as 'The African Woman of the Year 2020' by New African Woman, UK.

The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. Mrs. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, emphasized, "On behalf of Zimbabwe, we extend congratulations to our esteemed partner Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, on her recent appointment and recognition. The commitment and leadership she has shown over many years, as CEO of Merck Foundation, health campaigner and a prolific woman in progressively senior roles, has undoubtedly served Merck Foundation's and our efforts in building healthcare capacity in Zimbabwe and across Africa. I am proud of our valuable partnership, and I look forward to working with her and continue our joint efforts to progress the landscape of the healthcare sector in my country and the rest of Africa and improve access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions." Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother, with sincere gratitude, happiness, and pride in receiving this recognition, expressed, "I am humbled to receive this recognition from my dear sister H.E. Mrs. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe. Through our partnership, we have been able to demonstrate our commitment towards improving access to innovative healthcare solutions in Zimbabwe and across Africa. Thank you very much and I look forward to using my recognition to further push the agenda to break infertility stigma, advocate for girls education and contribute to healthcare capacity building in Zimbabwe." The First Lady of Zimbabwe, in her congratulatory letter, appreciated the impactful joint programs undertaken to build healthcare capacity, breaking the stigma of infertility and also strengthening the response to COVID-19, executed under the leadership of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej through Merck foundation.

Advertisement

Through their partnership, Merck Foundation has been building healthcare capacity in the country, by providing specialty training to more than 78 Young Zimbabwean doctors in various specialties like Fertility & Embryology, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Endocrinology, Sexual & Reproductive Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, and Acute Medicines. Merck Foundation will continue to provide scholarships of training to more doctors over the next 10 years to continue their mission of transforming healthcare sector and advance its professional capacity in Africa.

One-Click on the icon below to Download Merck Foundation App https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.merck.foundation&hl=en Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard Facebook: Merck Foundation Twitter: @Merckfoundation YouTube: MerckFoundation Instagram: Merck Foundation Flickr: Merck Foundation Website: www.merck-foundation.com About Merck Foundation The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.merck-foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Flickr. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of Merck More Than a Mother with long-time partner H.E. Mrs. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of The Republic of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)