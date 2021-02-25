Finland will have 3-week lockdown starting March 8, says PM

Finland will go into a three-week lockdown starting March 8, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, as the country faces a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will not include a curfew but will involve the closing of restaurants and ordering school students that are 13 or older to shift to remote learning, the government said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)