Tokyo high schools ask students to certify hair colour not altered -NHK

Of 177 high schools run by the Tokyo Metropolitan government, 79 ask for these certificates signed by parents, NHK said on Thursday, citing information the Japanese Communist Party obtained from the metropolitan government. In Japan, many schools have strict rules about hair colour, accessories, make-up and uniforms, including the length of skirts for girls. Tokyo's board of education told NHK that the hair certificates are not compulsory.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 08:52 IST
Nearly half of Tokyo high schools ask students with hair that is wavy or not black to submit certificates confirming that their hair is not artificially altered, public broadcaster NHK has reported. Of 177 high schools run by the Tokyo Metropolitan government, 79 ask for these certificates signed by parents, NHK said on Thursday, citing information the Japanese Communist Party obtained from the metropolitan government.

In Japan, many schools have strict rules about hair color, accessories, make-up, and uniforms, including the length of skirts for girls. Tokyo's board of education told NHK that hair certificates are not compulsory. But the broadcaster said only five of the 79 schools make it clear in writing that students aren't required to submit them.

