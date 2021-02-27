Czech government tightens lockdown measures

The Czech government approved on Friday a series of strict new restrictions limiting people's movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections.

The measures, coming into effect on Monday, include limiting people's movement to only their residential districts, except for essential trips. Pre-schools will close and first- and second-graders will shift to online classes like other students.

Advertisement

The government also reduced the list of essential shops that remain open, closing, for example, stationery stores or shops selling children's shoes and clothing.

Also Read: US gun maker Colt bought by Czech company

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)