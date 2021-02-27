Left Menu

Colleges & universities in Mizoram to reopen from March 1

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-02-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 10:00 IST
Colleges & universities in Mizoram to reopen from March 1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Mizoram government has decided to reopen colleges, universities, and other higher educational institutions from March 1, an official statement said.

A meeting of Education and Health department officials chaired by Higher and Technical Education Minister Dr. R Lalthangliana on Friday decided to reopen colleges, universities, and higher educational institutions from March 1, the statement said.

The meeting instructed all college authorities to undertake mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), it said.

Lalthangliana, who is also the Health Minister, urged authorities of schools, colleges, universities, and other institutions to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines made from time to time.

Health and family welfare board vice-chairman and MLA Dr. ZR Thiamsanga and higher and technical education board vice-chairman and MLA Vanlaltanpuia also attended the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government has decided to allow the reopening of schools for students of classes 5-8 from March 1.

Schools have already reopened for students of classes 9 to 12.

Re-opening of schools for students of lower classes will be decided depending on the COVID-19 situation, according to state school education department director James Lalrinchhana.

All educational institutions in Mizoram were closed since March last year due to the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden White House asks "Trump who?" ahead of speech to conservatives

President Joe Bidens White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trumps speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor.Our focus is cert...

Six states records surge in active COVID-19 cases

As six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours, Indias total active cases count has reached 1,59,590 on Saturday. Indias present active caseload now stand...

Clash of titans: Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan for League Winners Shield

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing three points to finish at the top and grab a spot in the AFC Champions League when they clash with table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the ISL league stage here on Sunday.The contest at the GMC S...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naik Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021