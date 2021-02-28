Delhi University, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on academic collaboration in Indian music

Delhi University, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on academic collaboration in Indian musicPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:57 IST
The Delhi University's Faculty of Music and Fine Arts and the Singapore Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for ''cultural, academic and research collaboration agreement in Indian music''.
The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, ''Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario'', hosted by the Delhi University's Department of Music on February 25 and 26.
''The MoU will expand the cultural and institutional footprint of both the prestigious musical institutions with a rich historical background – SIFAS commencing its glorious music journey in 1949, and the Department of Music taking its first step towards musical excellence in 1960,'' an official statement said.
''The teachers and students of SIFAS will get an opportunity to perform at the University of Delhi, and vice versa,'' it said.
''The MoU would also enable the faculty to spread its footprint in South East Asia in collaboration with SIFAS and give the much needed boost to Indian music and fine arts,'' it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian authorities assess damages after earthquake in Tajikistan
Indian-origin employee at UN announces her candidacy for its Secretary-General
ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance - Bloomberg
Sri Lanka says it scrapped port deal as Indian firm rejected terms
Forgotten hero who brought Tawang under Indian Union to be honoured