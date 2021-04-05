Sanjay Dhotre to attend consultation meeting of E9 Education Ministers

Minister of State for Education, Shri Sanjay Dhotre will attend a consultation meeting of Education Ministers of E9 countries on the E9 initiative: Scaling up digital learning to accelerate progress towards SDG4 on 6th April 2021. The consultation is the first of a three-phased process to co-create an initiative on digital learning and skills, targeting marginalised children and youth, especially girls.

The initiative aims to accelerate recovery and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 4 agenda by driving rapid change in education systems in three of the 2020 Global Education Meeting priorities: (i) support to teachers; (ii) investment in skills; and (iii) narrowing of the digital divide.

The consultation will highlight progress and share lessons learned regarding challenges on digital learning and skills.

(With Inputs from PIB)