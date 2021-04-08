Assam CEO received 1374 complaints during model code of conduct period

The office of the Assam Chief Election Officer Thursday said it had received 1374 complaints during the period the model code of conduct for the recently concluded state assembly election was in place.

Of the 1374 complaints received, 411 were dropped, 961 were found correct and two are pending, a release by the office of the CEO said.

During the period when the model code of conduct was in place from February 26 to April 8 for the three-phase poll for the 126-seat Assembly, there were 13 complaints about campaigning during the period when it was banned. Six of the complaints have been dropped.

There were seven complaints about display of firearms and intimidation and six of them were dropped. There were another 30 complaints about distribution of cash and 27 of them were dropped, the release said.

The other complaints included distribution of gifts and coupons, posters put up without mandatory declaration, defacement of property, putting up of posters and banners without permission, religious or communal speeches and messages, use of speakers beyond permitted time and use of vehicle or convoy without permission, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)