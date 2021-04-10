Left Menu

Tourism ministry plans mega event in J-K on April 11-13

The ministry in association with the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries FICCI and the Indian Golf Tourism Association IGTA, is organising the event to showcase the myriad tourism products of the Union Territory of JK and promote tourism to and from the region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:21 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel will address the delegates at the event. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Tourism will organise a mega event to showcase the myriad tourism products of Jammu and Kashmir from April 11 to 13, an official statement said on Saturday. The event titled 'Tapping the Potential of Kashmir: Another Day in Paradise will be held in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel will address the delegates at the event.

''The ministry in association with the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) and the Indian Golf Tourism Association (IGTA), is organising the event to showcase the myriad tourism products of the Union Territory of J&K and promote tourism to and from the region. The ministry is keen to promote the region as a destination for leisure, adventure, wedding, films and MICE Tourism,'' the statement by the tourism ministry said. "Several interesting programmes, discussion sessions, technical tours, exhibitions and interactions will form the part of the event, including a technical visit to tulip gardens for the delegates and a B2B session wherein leading tour operators from other parts of India, are expected to participate and interact with their counterparts in J-K. There will also be presentations on the tourism potential of the Union territory, addressed by senior government dignitaries," it said.

Plenary sessions on April 12 will include four-panel discussions on the subjects-- Taking Kashmir to the next level as a preferred tourist destination, Making Kashmir more eventful, Showcasing the Diverse Tourism Products of Kashmir and Wazwan, Zaffran, and Shikara: The story continues…-- and a 'Chai Pe Charcha' with Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria. ''The Department of Tourism, Government of J&K will also organise a laser show at the famous Dal Lake followed by a cultural programme. A golf tournament is also being organised at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar for important invitees, including diplomats from Kenya, Vietnam and Georgia, and other leading golfers in the country,'' the statement added.

