Left Menu

At least 20 Niger preschool children die in school blaze

He said the origin of the fire in Niamey was unknown. An official of a Niger's teachers union said the school in the popular Pays Bas neighbourhood had around 800 students, including children in the nursery section.

Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 14-04-2021 04:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 04:25 IST
At least 20 Niger preschool children die in school blaze

At least 20 nursery school children died in Niger on Tuesday in a fire that trapped them in straw-hut classrooms in a school in a poor neighbourhood of the west African nation's capital, government officials said. "There were 20 deaths, most of them young children," said the head of Niger's fire service, Colonel Bako Boubacar. He said the origin of the fire in Niamey was unknown.

An official of a Niger's teachers union said the school in the popular Pays Bas neighbourhood had around 800 students, including children in the nursery section. "The fire apparently started around the school gate. Without an emergency exit, many were trapped and students were forced to scale the wall to escape. Those that died were mostly children in the preschool," Mounkaila Halidou said.

Another fire service official said 21 straw hut classes caught fire during the blaze and the children were trapped inside them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Televisa says to merge content with Univision in new media company

Grupo Televisa , Mexicos largest broadcaster, will combine content with U.S. broadcaster Univision for the creation of a new Spanish-language media company, Televisa said on Tuesday.The new company, called Televisa Univision, will feature c...

New Zealand to phase out livestock exports by sea

New Zealand will cease the export of livestock by sea following a transition period of up to two years, Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor announced on Wednesday.At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealands reputation for high st...

UK trial on switching COVID-19 vaccines adds Moderna and Novavax shots

A UK study into using different COVID-19 vaccines in two-dose inoculations is being expanded to include shots made by Moderna and Novavax, researchers said on Wednesday.The trial, known as the Com-Cov study, was first launched in February t...

Use-of-force expert testifies that Chauvin justified in deadly arrest of Floyd

Defense attorneys in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday called an expert witness who testified that the former Minneapolis police officer was justified and reasonable in his use of force during his arrest of George Floyd. After 11...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021