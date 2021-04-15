Left Menu

Payas Jain second in ITTF U-17 world rankings

Prayesh Raj Suresh is ranked No. 6 in the U-15 Boys and the Tamil Nadu boy had helped himself to the Sub-Junior Boys title at Indore.In the under-19 Girls category, National Junior champion Swastika Ghosh of Maharashtra is the top-ranked Indian in the world at No. 9.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:52 IST
Payas Jain second in ITTF U-17 world rankings

Indian paddler Payas Jain is sitting pretty at the second spot in the newly-introduced ITTF U-17 world rankings. According to the latest ITTF rankings, released on Tuesday, Payas is 268 ranking points behind the table-topper Yuanyu Chen from China, at 2612, and way ahead of the third-placed Puerto Rican, Angel Naranjo (2229).

For the Delhi boy, the progress must have come as a shot in the arm. The 17-year-old, who finished with a silver medal in the Asian Cadet and Junior Championship at Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) in September 2019, went down to the same Chinese in the final. Before Payas, Manav Thakkar had become World No. 2 in the under-18 section in 2018.

The international federation has brought in this new ranking to plug the gap of four years between Cadets (under-15) and Youth (under-19) and help the in-between players a chance to monitor their gradual progress. The ITTF has, thus, increased the age to 19 for the junior paddlers.

In the Under-15 Girls, Suhana Saini is ranked No. 7 in the world, and that is quite some progress for the Haryana girl. The sub-junior paddler finished runner-up in February nationals, held at Indore. Prayesh Raj Suresh is ranked No. 6 in the U-15 Boys and the Tamil Nadu boy had helped himself to the Sub-Junior Boys title at Indore.

In the under-19 Girls category, National Junior champion Swastika Ghosh of Maharashtra is the top-ranked Indian in the world at No. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motilal Oswal appoints Ashish Shanker as MD

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management MOPWM has announced the elevation of Ashish Shanker as Managing Director from his current position of Deputy Managing Director. The wealth management business has also announced the promotion of Mihir...

Syria denies OPCW report on use of chlorine bomb

Syria denied a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog which said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential area in the rebel-controlled Idlib region three years ago. ...

Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will look to put her best foot forward after spending more than a year without competition when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championship starting here on Friday.While th...

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021